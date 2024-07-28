Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cibus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Approximately 10.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.5 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cibus during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cibus by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,215,000 after buying an additional 26,017 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at $301,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cibus during the 4th quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Cibus during the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBUS traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 61,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. Cibus has a twelve month low of $7.41 and a twelve month high of $23.18.

Cibus ( NASDAQ:CBUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $0.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Cibus had a negative return on equity of 23.33% and a negative net margin of 12,313.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($5.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Cibus in a research note on Friday, July 19th.

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

