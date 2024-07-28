Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJET – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 111.6% from the June 30th total of 12,100 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Chijet Motor Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CJET traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $3.61. 93,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,385. Chijet Motor has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.86.

Chijet Motor shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 31st. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 28th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, July 30th.

About Chijet Motor

Chijet Motor Company, Inc engages in the research and development, production, and sale of new energy vehicles. It offers battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

