Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in July

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,000 shares, a decrease of 53.9% from the June 30th total of 1,521,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Charter Hall Group Stock Performance
Shares of Charter Hall Group stock remained flat at $8.53 during trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.78.
About Charter Hall Group
