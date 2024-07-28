CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.67. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 715,525 shares changing hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 18,859 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 27,742 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,188 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period.

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

