CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.15

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.15 and traded as high as $5.67. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 715,525 shares changing hands.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.15.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.
About CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
