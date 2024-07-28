Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 205,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,604 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $65,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CASY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $322.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $401.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of CASY stock traded up $18.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $391.16. 437,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,284. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.56. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $238.44 and a 1 year high of $401.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 14.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.81%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

