Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL) Receives $7.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.60.
CRDL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Roth Capital raised shares of Cardiol Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.
CRDL stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.82. Cardiol Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.97 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.91.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
