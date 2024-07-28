Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 211.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 508,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,459 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Cardinal Health worth $56,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,585,000 after acquiring an additional 598,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,499,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,516,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,816,000 after buying an additional 823,520 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,221,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,096,000 after buying an additional 28,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,349,000 after buying an additional 163,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $98.35 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.11 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.59.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.13. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.67.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

