Cardano (ADA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $272.68 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 28th. During the last week, Cardano has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $14.59 billion and $272.68 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.21 or 0.04794723 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00040080 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00007978 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00013642 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00009128 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0900 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 37,089,410,846 coins and its circulating supply is 35,907,765,630 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

