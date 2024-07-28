Capital World Investors Takes $43.32 Million Position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)

Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,046,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,318,000. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.13% of Vista Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 4,205.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Vista Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vista Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vista Energy by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Energy alerts:

Vista Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Vista Energy stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $50.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.88. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vista Energy ( NYSE:VIST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 33.08%. The business had revenue of $317.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.44 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VIST. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup downgraded Vista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Vista Energy from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VIST

Vista Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.