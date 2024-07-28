Capital World Investors Sells 34,019 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Capital World Investors trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 55.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,019 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $356,195,000. P E Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,755,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 3,353,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,244,000 after buying an additional 2,275,450 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,564,000 after buying an additional 520,359 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 181.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 685,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,804,000 after buying an additional 442,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $112.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $88.33 and a 52 week high of $116.81.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

