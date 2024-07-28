Capital World Investors Sells 10,371 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Capital World Investors’ holdings in SAP were worth $2,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in SAP by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,947,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,537,251,000 after buying an additional 746,386 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in SAP during the first quarter worth approximately $58,936,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,255,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 621,417 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get SAP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on SAP from $212.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.17.

SAP Price Performance

NYSE:SAP opened at $213.45 on Friday. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $126.75 and a fifty-two week high of $214.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.53.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.