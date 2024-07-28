Capital World Investors Purchases Shares of 4,051,650 Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,051,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,104,000. Capital World Investors owned about 0.61% of Clarivate at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Clarivate by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 208,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 286,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in Clarivate by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clarivate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $9.66.

Clarivate ( NYSE:CLVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $621.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.57 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.78.

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

