Capital World Investors Lowers Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Capital World Investors cut its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 93.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 430,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644,046 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in Corteva were worth $24,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. &PARTNERS increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.3% during the first quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Herr Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 12,134 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total transaction of $687,391.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,491.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock worth $4,795,016 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average of $53.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.22 and a 12 month high of $58.76.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.