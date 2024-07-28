Capital World Investors Grows Stock Holdings in Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN)

Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,195,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335,945 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned about 1.28% of Ermenegildo Zegna worth $76,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the 1st quarter valued at $54,202,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna during the first quarter valued at about $563,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna in the first quarter worth about $353,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ermenegildo Zegna by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,228,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,786,000 after acquiring an additional 66,371 shares during the last quarter. 12.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ermenegildo Zegna alerts:

Ermenegildo Zegna Stock Up 0.2 %

ZGN opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.47. Ermenegildo Zegna has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $16.36.

Ermenegildo Zegna Increases Dividend

About Ermenegildo Zegna

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from Ermenegildo Zegna’s previous annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%.

(Free Report)

Ermenegildo Zegna N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes luxury menswear, footwear, leather goods, and other accessories under the Zegna and the Thom Browne brands. It provides luxury leisurewear for men; formal suits, tuxedos, shirts, blazers, formal overcoats, and accessories; leather accessories comprising shoes, bags, belts, and small leather accessories; and fragrances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ermenegildo Zegna (NYSE:ZGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ermenegildo Zegna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.