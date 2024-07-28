Capital World Investors Acquires Shares of 283,429 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,993,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Kadant by 31,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kadant alerts:

Insider Activity at Kadant

In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kadant Stock Performance

Shares of Kadant stock opened at $355.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $298.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07 and a beta of 1.24. Kadant Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.99 and a 12 month high of $356.36.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KAI

Kadant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.