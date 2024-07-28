Capital World Investors Acquires Shares of 283,429 Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 283,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,993,000.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kadant during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Kadant by 31,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Kadant
In other Kadant news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 1,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.25, for a total value of $310,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,708.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Kadant Stock Performance
Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $248.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.56 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kadant Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.33%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KAI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.
Kadant Company Profile
Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.
