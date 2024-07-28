Capital World Investors Acquires 124,900 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885,547 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,900 shares during the period. Capital World Investors owned approximately 1.07% of Hexcel worth $64,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tom Gentile bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Guy C. Hachey purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.53 per share, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $193,590. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tom Gentile acquired 15,000 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $993,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,400 shares of company stock worth $1,214,672. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.3 %

Hexcel stock opened at $63.66 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $77.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.41, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.26 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Hexcel from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Read Our Latest Report on HXL

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.