Capital Research Global Investors Sells 318,938 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Capital Research Global Investors decreased its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 59.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 318,938 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $23,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,947,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,186,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,770,000 after purchasing an additional 301,771 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,728,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 579,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 196,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EEFT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.11.

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $100.01 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.84 and a 12 month high of $117.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

