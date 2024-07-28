Capital Research Global Investors Sells 13,928,279 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Capital Research Global Investors lowered its stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) by 95.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,928,279 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.17% of agilon health worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of agilon health by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,992,000 after buying an additional 3,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,510,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,947,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,582,000 after acquiring an additional 371,537 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of agilon health by 84.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,197,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,207,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195,087 shares during the last quarter.

agilon health Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE AGL opened at $6.89 on Friday. agilon health, inc. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of agilon health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of agilon health from $6.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.10.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

