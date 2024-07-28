Capital Research Global Investors Lowers Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Capital Research Global Investors reduced its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 81.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 238,735 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,017,380 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors’ holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $38,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $176.72 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.31 and a 1-year high of $184.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.09.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

