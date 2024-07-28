Capital Research Global Investors Boosts Stock Position in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS)

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Free Report) by 45.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,390,624 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,372,624 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned 5.00% of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación worth $32,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 238,810 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 42,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 18,247 shares in the last quarter. 53.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLRS opened at $6.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.07 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.47. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.47.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiary, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 590 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, 4 cities in Central America, and 2 cities in South America.

