Capital Research Global Investors Acquires Shares of 1,322,983 Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,322,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,327,000. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 0.36% of Playtika at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 772.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in Playtika during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Playtika by 186.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Playtika in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Price Performance

Shares of PLTK stock opened at $7.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.64. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $12.48.

Playtika Dividend Announcement

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The business had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million. Playtika had a net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 94.21%. On average, analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Playtika’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Playtika

In related news, insider Gili Brudno sold 67,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.72, for a total transaction of $586,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 201,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,759,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLTK. Macquarie cut shares of Playtika from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Playtika in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Playtika from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Playtika from $7.40 to $8.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

About Playtika



Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

