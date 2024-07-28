Capital One Financial’s (COF) Sector Perform Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.89.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $88.23 and a 12 month high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,135,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 9,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

