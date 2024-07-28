Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.55

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.55 and traded as low as $10.33. Canfor shares last traded at $11.06, with a volume of 700 shares traded.

Canfor Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.53.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells softwood lumber, remanufactured lumber products, engineered wood, and other lumber-related products, as well as wood chips and pellets; and generates green energy.

