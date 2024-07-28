Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Reiterated by Benchmark

Benchmark restated their hold rating on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

CNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a hold rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.35.

CNI opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.28 and a 200 day moving average of $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.63. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.614 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

