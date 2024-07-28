Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 191,481 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 697,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,481 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $60,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $97.32.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim upped their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.77.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

