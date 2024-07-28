Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 245,429 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 83,667 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in FedEx were worth $71,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sentry LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,811,748,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,291,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $300.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $273.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.44. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $224.69 and a 52 week high of $313.84. The stock has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on FedEx

FedEx Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.