Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,714,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,130 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $51,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 455.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI opened at $30.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 18th. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

