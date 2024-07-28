Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 92.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,968 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of D.R. Horton worth $68,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $287,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $662,000. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.60.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $176.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 7.22. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.08 and a 1 year high of $180.15.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.70, for a total value of $301,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,642.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

