Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 628,573 Shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY – Free Report) by 1,758.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,326 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 628,573 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in JOYY were worth $20,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in JOYY by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in JOYY by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in JOYY by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 19,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in JOYY by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded JOYY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

JOYY Stock Performance

Shares of JOYY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,329. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.00. JOYY Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $43.20. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.25.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.19. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $564.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $553.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JOYY Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About JOYY

JOYY Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates social media platforms that offer users engaging and experience across various video-based social platforms. It operates through two segments, BIGO and All Other. The company operates Bigo Live, a social live streaming platform, that provides an interactive online stage for users to host and watch live streaming sessions, share their life moments, showcase their talents, and interact with people worldwide; Likee, a short-form video social platform, which enables users to discover, create, and share short videos, with video creation tools and personalized feeds; imo, an instant messenger platform, that provides audio and video communication services; Hago, a social networking platform that offers casual games integrating social features, such as audio and video multi-user chatrooms and 3D virtual interactive party games; and Shopline, a smart commerce platform, that provides solutions and services to enable merchants in creating and growing their brands online and reach customers through various sales channels, including e-commerce platforms, social commerce, and physical retail stores.

