Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 21,914 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.18% of WEC Energy Group worth $47,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEC. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $127,945,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 763.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,332,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,270 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,665,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,146,000 after acquiring an additional 803,718 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 441,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,170,000 after acquiring an additional 421,731 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth $23,297,000. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $83.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $92.83.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

