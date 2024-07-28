Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $65.73 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62,590 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.23% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $65,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 97 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

NYSE WST opened at $284.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $355.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.00 and a fifty-two week high of $415.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.22). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $702.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,030.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total transaction of $595,404.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.