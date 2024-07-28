Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $55.09 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Essex Property Trust worth $55,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,072,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,760,000 after acquiring an additional 730,141 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $675,183,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 997,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,269,000 after buying an additional 462,828 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,981,000 after buying an additional 18,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 553,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,348,000 after buying an additional 140,294 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essex Property Trust

In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Essex Property Trust news, CEO Angela L. Kleiman sold 3,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.27, for a total value of $1,051,860.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,641,895.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith R. Guericke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.57, for a total value of $2,745,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,519.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $261.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.15.

Essex Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of ESS stock opened at $286.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.85 and a twelve month high of $292.37. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $252.21.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.80%.

Essex Property Trust Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

