Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $42.21 Million Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,035 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned 0.06% of Trane Technologies worth $42,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TT. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 822.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after purchasing an additional 81,214 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $373,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

TT stock opened at $329.71 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $184.02 and a fifty-two week high of $347.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $332.14 and a 200-day moving average of $303.06.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $344.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.36.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

