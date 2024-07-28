Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,483 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $43,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DG. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

DG stock opened at $118.09 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $101.09 and a twelve month high of $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.95.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

