Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Acquires 37,219 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,219 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $38,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,868,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,929,000 after buying an additional 1,524,341 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after buying an additional 156,534 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the first quarter worth about $156,093,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $149,906,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $64.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.42. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

