Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,514,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,157 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.50% of Cameco worth $282,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cameco by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Cameco by 26.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Stock Performance

CCJ traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $45.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,115,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,368. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.81. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.58 and a fifty-two week high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.87 and a beta of 0.91.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

