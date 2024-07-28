Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,823,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 447,866 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,501,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $275,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,488,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total transaction of $165,216.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,372.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.79. 2,605,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,584. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $301.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 29.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.56.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

