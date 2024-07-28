Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $4,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDNS. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $341.00 to $338.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.56.

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at $28,379,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $275,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,488,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,134 shares of company stock worth $14,987,093. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,605,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,908,584. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.77 and a fifty-two week high of $328.99. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average is $298.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

