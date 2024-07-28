byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

byNordic Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BYNO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

byNordic Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BYNO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14. byNordic Acquisition has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $12.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYNO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of byNordic Acquisition by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 23,109 shares during the period. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of byNordic Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,001,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in byNordic Acquisition by 832.0% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 405,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after acquiring an additional 361,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in byNordic Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

byNordic Acquisition Company Profile

byNordic Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology sector in Northern Europe. byNordic Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malmö, Sweden.

