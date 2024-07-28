Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13, Zacks reports. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $112.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Business First Bancshares Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BFST stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. Business First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.72.

Business First Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

In other Business First Bancshares news, Director Rick D. Day purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $36,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 262,785 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,535.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group boosted their price target on Business First Bancshares from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Business First Bancshares has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Business First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for b1BANK that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, remote deposit capture, and direct deposit services.

