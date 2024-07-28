Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.0 days.
Bucher Industries Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $463.10 during midday trading on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $390.00 and a 1 year high of $463.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.59.
Bucher Industries Company Profile
