Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the June 30th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BCHHF remained flat at $463.10 during midday trading on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 1 year low of $390.00 and a 1 year high of $463.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $463.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $443.59.

Bucher Industries AG engagers in the manufacture and sale of machinery, systems, and hydraulic components for harvesting, producing and packaging food products, and keeping roads and public spaces clean and safe in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

