Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.58 billion. Brunswick also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.500 EPS.

Shares of BC opened at $79.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.08. Brunswick has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $99.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). Brunswick had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 31.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BC. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.57.

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

