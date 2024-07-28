Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues Earnings Results

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share.

Brunswick Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,837. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.08. Brunswick has a 52 week low of $66.47 and a 52 week high of $99.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 31.23%.

Insider Activity at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $108.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Brunswick from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

