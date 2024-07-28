Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. 1,573,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,837. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

