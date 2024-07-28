Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Brunswick (NYSE:BCGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10), RTT News reports. Brunswick had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Brunswick Price Performance

Brunswick stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.98. 1,573,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,837. Brunswick has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.52.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $100,560.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 58,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,767,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total transaction of $28,681.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,771.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BC. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.57.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Brunswick (NYSE:BC)

