Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %
BTX opened at $1.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 4.61. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.
About Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics
Read More
