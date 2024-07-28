Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO) Short Interest Down 33.3% in July

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BPYPO traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 3,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,363. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.48. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12-month low of $10.85 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Brookfield Property Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

