Brokerages Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target at $21.50

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.
View Our Latest Analysis on SILK
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical
Silk Road Medical Price Performance
SILK opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $27.19.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
Silk Road Medical Company Profile
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Silk Road Medical
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.