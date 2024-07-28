Brokerages Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Price Target at $21.50

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.50 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SILK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1,293.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period.

SILK opened at $27.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.05, a quick ratio of 9.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.90. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $27.19.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 29.02% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $48.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR). Its products comprise ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and establish temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System for transcarotid access; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit, which is used to gain initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for atraumatic vessel navigation and target lesion crossing for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a transcarotid rapid exchange balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.