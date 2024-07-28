Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,790,000 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the June 30th total of 7,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on BRX. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.13.

NYSE:BRX opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.82 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.22). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $320.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.21%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 360,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,096. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 258.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 362 retail centers comprise approximately 64 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision to be the center of the communities we serve and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

