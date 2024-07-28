Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.510. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.60-0.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE BMY traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. 36,636,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,289,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $63.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

