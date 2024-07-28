Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.51. Bristol-Myers Squibb also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.600-0.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $5.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 36,636,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,289,099. The company has a market cap of $102.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.27, a PEG ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.76 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $63.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is -77.42%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

